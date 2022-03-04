114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, poses for a photo after presenting a coin to Senior Airman Avery Kvistad, right, intel analyst, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, during his visit to Joe Foss Field, April 4, 2022. Williams traveled to South Dakota to meet with unit members and provide national-level leadership insight. While visiting, Williams had the opportunity to recognize outstanding enlisted Airmen for their accomplishments and dedication to the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US