U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, right, command chief, Air National Guard, shakes the hand of Senior Airman Brock Voss, aircraft maintenance weapons loader, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, during a visit to Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. Throughout his visit, Williams spoke with Airmen about his focus areas of ready forces, people and the health of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:07 Photo ID: 7148349 VIRIN: 220403-Z-WN050-1025 Resolution: 4287x3313 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.