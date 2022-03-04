114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Flint, right, aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, shows U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, how the unit engineered and crafted a collapsible Fighting Falcon crew ladder to meet the unit's needs for an upcoming mission, at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. Williams traveled to South Dakota to meet with unit members, provide national-level leadership insight, and learn about innovative concepts being developed at the 114th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

