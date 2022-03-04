114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Josh Klundt, left, Structural Repairs Non-commissioned Officer In-charge, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, shows Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, right, command chief, Air National Guard, right, a photo illustration of a recently commissioned heritage paint scheme on one of the unit’s F-16 Fighter aircraft in celebration of their 75th anniversary, at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. The light blue and white paint scheme was conceptualized to emulate the WWII era Grumman F-4F Wildcat flown by South Dakota native and Medal of Honor recipient Joe Foss. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

