114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing during his visit to Joe Foss Field, April 4, 2022. During his visit, Williams discussed his focus areas of ready forces, people and health of the force, and answered questions from 114th Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US