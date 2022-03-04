Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 24 of 26]

    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing during his visit to Joe Foss Field, April 4, 2022. During his visit, Williams discussed his focus areas of ready forces, people and health of the force, and answered questions from 114th Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:07
    Photo ID: 7148364
    VIRIN: 220403-Z-WN050-1054
    Resolution: 4581x3054
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    114th FW
    SDANG
    ANG Command Chief

