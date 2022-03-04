U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center right, command chief, Air National Guard, joins Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing for lunch during a visit to their unit, Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. During his visit, Williams spoke to Airmen about communication strategies and brainstormed solutions to issues regarding mental health and morale among the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:07 Photo ID: 7148348 VIRIN: 220403-Z-WN050-1021 Resolution: 4733x3149 Size: 1.45 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.