114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, joins Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing for lunch during a visit to their unit at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. During his visit, Williams had an opportunity to engage with and provide career advice to enlisted Airmen, while conveying the importance of their understanding of the “why” behind what they do in order to have a greater impact on the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US