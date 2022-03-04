Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 12 of 26]

    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Flint, right, aircraft metals technology craftsman with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, shows U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, how the unit engineered and crafted a collapsible Fighting Falcon crew ladder to meet the unit's needs for an upcoming mission, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. Williams traveled to South Dakota to meet with unit members, provide national-level leadership insight, and learn about innovative concepts being developed at the 114th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:07
    Photo ID: 7148352
    VIRIN: 220403-Z-WN050-1029
    Resolution: 5911x3933
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief
    114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    114th FW
    SDANG
    ANG Command Chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT