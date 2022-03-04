U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center left, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with members of the 114th Fighter Wing’s First Sergeant Council at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. Williams traveled to South Dakota to meet with Airmen, provide national-level leadership insight and to gain a better understanding of the unit’s mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:07 Photo ID: 7148357 VIRIN: 220403-Z-WN050-1042 Resolution: 4563x3036 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.