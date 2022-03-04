U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, right, command chief, Air National Guard, reviews a photo illustration of a recently commissioned heritage paint scheme on one of the unit’s F-16 Fighter aircraft in celebration of their 75th anniversary, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, April 4, 2022. The light blue and white scheme was conceptualized by Master Sgt. Amy Bailey, Aerospace Ground Equipment mechanic, South Dakota National Guard, and graphic designer on the civilian side, to emulate the WWII era Grumman F-4F Wildcat flown by South Dakota native and Medal of Honor recipient Joe Foss. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:07 Photo ID: 7148355 VIRIN: 220403-Z-WN050-1037 Resolution: 5112x3401 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.