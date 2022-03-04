114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Hallstrom, right, structural repair maintainer, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, shows U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, right, the unit’s recently acquired portable paint booth. Williams toured and met with various groups around Joe Foss Field to learn about innovative concepts the wing has constructed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

