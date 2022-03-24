April is Occupational Therapy Month

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tony Jenkins, occupational therapy assistant, performs a soft tissue massage at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. According to the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), Occupational Therapists and Occupational Therapy Assistants help people engage in their “Occupations of Life” through the therapeutic use of everyday activities. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

