    April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17]

    April is Occupational Therapy Month

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tony Jenkins, occupational therapy assistant, performs a soft tissue massage at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. According to the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), Occupational Therapists and Occupational Therapy Assistants help people engage in their “Occupations of Life” through the therapeutic use of everyday activities. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7128706
    VIRIN: 220324-A-HZ730-1352
    Resolution: 5869x4695
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Occupational Therapy
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

