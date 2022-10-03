April is Occupational Therapy Month

Leianna Bell, occupational therapy assistant student, provides hand therapy to assist a patient’s grip strength at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 10, 2022. Occupational Therapy is the Army's premiere performance focused profession, ready to meet the ever-changing challenges of today and the future. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

