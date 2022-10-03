Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 2 of 17]

    April is Occupational Therapy Month

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Leianna Bell, occupational therapy assistant student, provides hand therapy to assist a patient’s grip strength at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 10, 2022. Occupational Therapy is the Army's premiere performance focused profession, ready to meet the ever-changing challenges of today and the future. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Occupational Therapy
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

