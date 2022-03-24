Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 15 of 17]

    April is Occupational Therapy Month

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aleah Little, occupational therapy assistant, instructs a patient on alternate wrist placement for doing push-ups during injury recovery at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational Therapy’s unique role emphasizes enhancing individual functional performance in various life roles, such as Airman, worker, parent, student and retiree. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7128704
    VIRIN: 220324-A-HZ730-1345
    Resolution: 5722x4578
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Occupational Therapy
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

