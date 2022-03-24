U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aleah Little, occupational therapy assistant, instructs a patient on alternate wrist placement for doing push-ups during injury recovery at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational Therapy’s unique role emphasizes enhancing individual functional performance in various life roles, such as Airman, worker, parent, student and retiree. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7128704
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-HZ730-1345
|Resolution:
|5722x4578
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
