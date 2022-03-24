U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aleah Little, occupational therapy assistant, instructs a patient on alternate wrist placement for doing push-ups during injury recovery at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational Therapy’s unique role emphasizes enhancing individual functional performance in various life roles, such as Airman, worker, parent, student and retiree. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

April is Occupational Therapy Month