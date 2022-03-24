U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aleah Little, occupational therapy assistant, assists a patient with dexterity training at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational Therapy is directed toward developing, improving, sustaining or restoring an individual’s daily living skills. Daily living skills may include selfcare, interactions with others and the environment, work readiness or work performance, educational skills, and leisure activities. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7128703
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-HZ730-1338
|Resolution:
|7104x4741
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
