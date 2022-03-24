April is Occupational Therapy Month

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aleah Little, occupational therapy assistant, assists a patient with dexterity training at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational Therapy is directed toward developing, improving, sustaining or restoring an individual’s daily living skills. Daily living skills may include selfcare, interactions with others and the environment, work readiness or work performance, educational skills, and leisure activities. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

Date Taken: 03.24.2022
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US