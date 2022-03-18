Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 5 of 17]

    April is Occupational Therapy Month

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Gregg, Occupational Therapy Service Chief, performs elbow mobilization therapy with a patient at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 18, 2022. Occupational Therapy optimizes Soldier performance and readiness, in both training and operational environments, in support of the Total Force. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Occupational Therapy
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

