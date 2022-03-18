April is Occupational Therapy Month

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Gregg, Occupational Therapy Service Chief, performs elbow mobilization therapy with a patient at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 18, 2022. Occupational Therapy optimizes Soldier performance and readiness, in both training and operational environments, in support of the Total Force. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

