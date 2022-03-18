April is Occupational Therapy Month

Adriana Trejo-Davis, certified occupational therapy assistant, assists a patient with upper extremity strengthening exercises at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic, For Sam Houston, Texas, March 18, 2022. Occupational therapists play a key role in the rehabilitation of upper extremity using individualized treatment plans to reduce pain, improve range of motion, restore strength, and maximize function. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

