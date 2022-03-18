April is Occupational Therapy Month

Phyllis Monroe, occupational therapist and certified hand therapist, tests a patient’s grip strength using a dynamometer at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic, For Sam Houston, Texas, March 18, 2022. Army occupational therapists assess individual, team and unit performance of mission essential tasks and conduct training to optimize performance. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

