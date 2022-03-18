Kelly Jones, occupational therapy assistant, monitors a patient using a work simulator, which simulates functional tasks of a work environment, at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic, For Sam Houston, Texas, March 18, 2022. Occupational Therapy’s unique role emphasizes enhancing individual functional performance in various life roles, such as Soldier, worker, parent, student and retiree. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7128696 VIRIN: 220318-A-HZ730-1244 Resolution: 5562x4450 Size: 3.21 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.