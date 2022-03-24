April is Occupational Therapy Month

U.S. Air Force Maj. Francesca Culp, Occupational Therapy Element Chief, applies a paraffin wax treatment for arthritis management at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational Therapy is directed toward developing, improving, sustaining or restoring an individual’s daily living skills. Daily living skills may include selfcare, interactions with others and the environment, work readiness or work performance, educational skills, and leisure activities. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

