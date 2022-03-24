Senior Airman Victor Otero, physical medicine technician, fits a patient with an over-the-counter wrist brace at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational therapists assess individual, team and unit performance of mission essential tasks and conduct training to optimize performance. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7128705
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-HZ730-1349
|Resolution:
|5626x4501
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT