April is Occupational Therapy Month

Senior Airman Victor Otero, physical medicine technician, fits a patient with an over-the-counter wrist brace at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational therapists assess individual, team and unit performance of mission essential tasks and conduct training to optimize performance. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

