Cindy Ridge, certified occupational therapy assistant, removes a burn patient’s compression wrap at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 9, 2022. Compression wrap is used for scar management. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7128690
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-HZ730-1078
|Resolution:
|6962x4646
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
