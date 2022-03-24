Capt. KaRena Lehman, staff occupational therapist, fits a patient with a hand splint at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, March 24, 2022. Occupational therapy encompasses screening, evaluating, treatment, and education. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7128701
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-HZ730-1323
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Occupational Therapy Month [Image 17 of 17], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT