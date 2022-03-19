Staff Sgt. Alex Rowe, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, talks to a tour group about personal firefighting equipment during a community outreach event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2022. The demonstrating Airmen explained when a fire emergency call comes in, firefighter Airmen respond quickly by dressing and equipping fire safety gear in just a couple of minutes to respond to the scene. Yokota Air Base strives to have a positive relationship with its neighboring local leaders and communities, as it works to involve Airmen and locals with informational tours, base events and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:30 Photo ID: 7111237 VIRIN: 220319-F-HU835-2083 Resolution: 6880x3870 Size: 2.45 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.