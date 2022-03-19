Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, left, 5th Air Force deputy commander, explains the importance of the assigned aircraft to Gen. Shunji Izutsu, center, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Yokota plays a strong role in helping Pacific Air Command continually develop and reinforce multinational cooperation relationships, which improves the ability maintain safe and stable air and space domains throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

