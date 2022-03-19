Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 12 of 13]

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron test a firetruck’s water cannons for a tour group during a community outreach event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2022. Base tours help to build a positive sense of community with local leadership and citizens, as it educates and informs about the roles Airmen fulfil and the overall mission of the base. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping Pacific Air Command continually develop and reinforce multinational cooperation relationship, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space domains throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    5th AF
    JASDF
    374th AW
    374th CES
    Gen. Shunji Izutsu

