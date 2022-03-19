Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

Participants for the U.S.-Japan Leadership Program Community Relations Event pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules after completing a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, and local Japanese leadership visited Yokota to reaffirm the importance of the U.S. Air Force – Japan Self-Defense Force alliance. United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force is dedicated to further strengthening community bonds with Japan to build alliances throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

