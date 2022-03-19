Staff Sgt. Trevor Humes, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, demonstrates a loadmaster chair to children during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Humes briefed the importance of loadmasters, who are responsible for the security and safety of all cargo on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7111230
|VIRIN:
|220319-F-VB704-1206
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
