Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 6 of 13]

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Humes, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, demonstrates a loadmaster chair to children during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Humes briefed the importance of loadmasters, who are responsible for the security and safety of all cargo on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7111230
    VIRIN: 220319-F-VB704-1206
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    5th AF
    JASDF
    USFJ
    374th AW
    Gen. Shunji Izutsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT