Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

Staff Sgt. Trevor Humes, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, demonstrates a loadmaster chair to children during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Humes briefed the importance of loadmasters, who are responsible for the security and safety of all cargo on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

