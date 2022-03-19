Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, right, 5th Air Force deputy commander, introduces Gen. Shunji Izutsu, left, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, during a U.S.-Japan Leadership Program Community Relations Event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. The U.S. – Japan alliance is the cornerstone of allied security interests in Asia, and is founded on shared interests and values in regional stability, political, economic and personal freedoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:31 Photo ID: 7111225 VIRIN: 220319-F-VB704-1025 Resolution: 4960x3307 Size: 12.56 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.