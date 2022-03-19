Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller, American Forces Network-Tokyo broadcast journalist, practices a radio broadcast during a community outreach event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2022. AFN is bi-lateral operation comprised of representatives from all service branches, and is responsible for producing all radio and television programing for U.S. Armed Forces in its respective region. Yokota Air Base has a relationship with its neighboring local leaders and communities, as it works to involve Airmen and locals with informational tours, base events and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

