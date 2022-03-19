Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, center, 5th Air Force deputy commander, discuss the importance of the C-130J Super Hercules mission with crew during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. United States Forces Japan and 5th AF is dedicated to further strengthening community bonds with Japan to build alliances throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:30 Photo ID: 7111229 VIRIN: 220319-F-VB704-1192 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.63 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.