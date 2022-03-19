Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 9 of 13]

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alex Rowe, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how to use a fire hose during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2022. Yokota Air Base has a relationship with its neighboring local leaders and communities, as it works to involve Airmen and locals with informational tours, base events and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7111233
    VIRIN: 220319-F-HU835-1027
    Resolution: 3999x2856
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

