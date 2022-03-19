Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

A child jumps from a static display UH-1N assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. The tour allowed the participants and their families the opportunity to see and learn about different aircraft assigned to Yokota. United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force is dedicated to further strengthening community bonds with Japan to build alliances throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

