    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 3 of 13]

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A child jumps from a static display UH-1N assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. The tour allowed the participants and their families the opportunity to see and learn about different aircraft assigned to Yokota. United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force is dedicated to further strengthening community bonds with Japan to build alliances throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7111227
    VIRIN: 220319-F-VB704-1096
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    5th AF
    JASDF
    USFJ
    374th AW
    Gen. Shunji Izutsu

