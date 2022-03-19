Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

Visiting Japanese leaders observe a CV-22 Osprey static display during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, and local Japanese leadership visited Yokota to reaffirm the importance of the U.S. Air Force – Japan Self-Defense Force alliance, and to learn the strategic importance of the bases’ mission and its partnership with local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

