Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 4 of 13]

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Visiting Japanese leaders observe a CV-22 Osprey static display during a community outreach tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2022. Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jietai) Chief of Staff, and local Japanese leadership visited Yokota to reaffirm the importance of the U.S. Air Force – Japan Self-Defense Force alliance, and to learn the strategic importance of the bases’ mission and its partnership with local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:30
    Photo ID: 7111228
    VIRIN: 220319-F-VB704-1172
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program
    Yokota hosts JASDF Chief of Staff for U.S.-Japan Leadership Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    5th AF
    JASDF
    USFJ
    374th AW
    Gen. Shunji Izutsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT