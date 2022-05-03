220304-N-XK462-1329 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, flies over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:18 Photo ID: 7079074 VIRIN: 220304-N-XK462-1329 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 759.39 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18E Super Hornet Flies Over Flight Deck [Image 12 of 12], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.