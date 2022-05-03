F/A-18E Super Hornet Launches Off Of The Flight Deck

220304-N-XK462-1284 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, launches off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

