An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Rests On The Flight Deck

220304-N-DU622-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, rests on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN