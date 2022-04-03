Sailors Conduct Maintenance On An F/A-18E Super Hornet

220304-N-XK462-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Angel Duran, from Dumas, Texas, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Khattab Vanlerburg, from Huntsville Ala., assigned to the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, perform maintenance on the flight control system of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

