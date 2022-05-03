An E/A-18G Growler Launches From The Flight Deck

220304-N-LY692-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 04, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

