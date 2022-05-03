220304-N-XK462-1384 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, prepares to launch off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 02:18
|Photo ID:
|7079073
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-XK462-1384
|Resolution:
|6309x4211
|Size:
|757.04 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, F/A-18E Super Hornet Prepares To Launch Off Of The Flight Deck [Image 12 of 12], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
