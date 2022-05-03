Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet [Image 7 of 12]

    Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220304-N-XK462-1214 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, piloted by Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:18
    Photo ID: 7079069
    VIRIN: 220304-N-XK462-1214
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet [Image 12 of 12], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Commanding Officer
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean

