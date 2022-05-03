Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet

220304-N-XK462-1214 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, piloted by Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

