Capt. Craig Sicola Shakes Sailor's Hand

220304-N-XK462-1266 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), shakes a Sailor's hand on the flight deck of the Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
