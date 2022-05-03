Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Craig Sicola Shakes Sailor's Hand [Image 9 of 12]

    Capt. Craig Sicola Shakes Sailor's Hand

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220304-N-XK462-1266 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), shakes a Sailor's hand on the flight deck of the Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:18
    Photo ID: 7079071
    VIRIN: 220304-N-XK462-1266
    Resolution: 5806x3875
    Size: 798.97 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Craig Sicola Shakes Sailor's Hand [Image 12 of 12], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F/A-18F Super Hornet And F/A-18E Super Hornets Rest On The Flight Deck
    An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Rests On The Flight Deck
    wAn F/A-18F Super Hornet And An F/A-18E Super Hornet Rest On The Flight Deck
    An E/A-18G Growler Launches From The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Maintenance On An F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Sailors Taxi An F/A-18F Super Hornet
    Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Capt. Craig Sicola Shakes Sailor's Hand
    F/A-18E Super Hornet Launches Off Of The Flight Deck
    F/A-18E Super Hornet Prepares To Launch Off Of The Flight Deck
    F/A-18E Super Hornet Flies Over Flight Deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Commanding Officer
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT