    wAn F/A-18F Super Hornet And An F/A-18E Super Hornet Rest On The Flight Deck [Image 3 of 12]

    wAn F/A-18F Super Hornet And An F/A-18E Super Hornet Rest On The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Seaman Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220304-N-DU622-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, rest on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:18
    Photo ID: 7079065
    VIRIN: 220304-N-DU622-1016
    Resolution: 4880x1449
    Size: 735.87 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, wAn F/A-18F Super Hornet And An F/A-18E Super Hornet Rest On The Flight Deck [Image 12 of 12], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Flight Operations
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

