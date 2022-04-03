wAn F/A-18F Super Hornet And An F/A-18E Super Hornet Rest On The Flight Deck

220304-N-DU622-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, rest on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 by SN Justin McTaggart