Capt. Craig Sicola Pilots An F/A-18E Super Hornet

220304-N-XK462-1227 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz (CVN 68), makes an arrested landing in an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, on the flight deck of the Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

