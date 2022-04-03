F/A-18F Super Hornet And F/A-18E Super Hornets Rest On The Flight Deck

220304-N-DU622-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2022) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets, from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, rest on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

