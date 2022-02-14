Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Col. Jaber Rashid M K Al-Hajri, Non Commissioned Officer Institute Commander, left, presents a gift to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edward Sullivan, chief of staff for Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region at MCRD San Diego Feb. 14, 2022. QAF members observed training curricula, training techniques, and explored Non Commissioned Officer education cooperation between Qatar forces and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

