Officers with the Qatar Armed Forces receive a brief at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. The brief covered how the Marine Corps makes drill instructors, and steps involved in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7055190 VIRIN: 220214-M-CI314-1030 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.41 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.