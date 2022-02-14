Officers with the Qatar Armed Forces receive a brief at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. The brief covered how the Marine Corps makes drill instructors, and steps involved in the process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7055190
|VIRIN:
|220214-M-CI314-1030
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT