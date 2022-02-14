Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 4 of 12]

    Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Mr. Feras Alafalqa, Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Public Relations Manager, helps translate to Qatar officers at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. QAF members observed training curricula, training techniques, and explored Non Commissioned Officer education cooperation between Qatar forces and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

