Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edward Sullivan, chief of staff for Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, talks to members of the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) about recruit training at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. Sullivan led the QAF members around the depot, explaining how training works within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

