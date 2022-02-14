Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edward Sullivan, chief of staff for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD), and the Western Recruiting Region speaks to members of the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. MCRD hosted a delegation of foreign officers from the QAF in order to receive a command brief, observe the execution of recruit training, and receive a Drill Instructor School brief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

